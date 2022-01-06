Virginia leaders issue statements on one-year anniversary of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia political leaders are issuing statements on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The insurrection occurred as members of the House and Senate worked to certify the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden. Then-President Donald Trump made claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Thursday.

“We are in serious danger of losing our democracy because of these lies. And the threat can no longer be contained by state police and National Guard soldiers. It can only be contained by a return to the truth and to democratic principles,” said Northam.

US Senator Mark Warner (D) also issued a statement:

“One year ago today, the world watched as a violent mob stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol in an effort to rob the American people of the sacred right to elect their President. Despite these insidious efforts, democracy prevailed due to the brave actions of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and members of the National Guard who put themselves in peril, saving many lives and in some cases, losing their own.”

Fellow US Senator Tim Kaine (D) also issued a statement:

“The insurrection led to the tragic loss of multiple heroic law enforcement officers from Virginia, and my heart is with their loved ones on this anniversary,” said Kaine.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement on the anniversary.

“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year from today. But I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of this democracy.”

