Virginia National Guard staged for potential severe weather response

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VNG Release) - The Virginia National Guard has staged about 40 soldiers and airmen for possible severe winter weather response duty Thursday, according to the Guard.

About 20 soldiers are on duty in the Southwest Virginia area and ready to respond, and about 20 airmen are in the Virginia Beach area, headed to northern Virginia. Both groups are equipped with chain saws to clear fallen trees to open any blocked roads, and they will travel in heavy duty trucks capable of navigating through heavy snow.

An additional 20 soldiers will muster in the Richmond area with chain saws and heavy duty trucks to support the Central Virginia area, according to the Guard.

“Once again our Soldiers and Airmen have quickly answered the call to be ready to assist their fellow Virginians during a potentially hazardous weather situation,” said Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “It is important our state agency partners know we are able to quickly respond when we are requested, and we owe a special thanks to our families and employers. Without their support, we couldn’t perform our mission.”

Virginia Governor Northam’s emergency declaration Wednesday authorized the VNG to bring personnel on state active duty to support state and local authorities in advance of possible severe winter weather.

During domestic operations, the VNG receives missions from VDEM and responds as part of a multi-agency team with other state and local agencies to provide support capabilities requests by Virginia communities.

