About 95 percent of power outages restored after storm, according to AEP

(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) Appalachian Power is reporting through its outage map about 1900 customers were still without service as of Friday Morning after Monday’s winter weather..

On January 3 up to eight inches of heavy, wet snow fell in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area, causing damage that left more than 45,000 customers without electric service.

Outages

About 95 percent of customers affected by the January 3 storm have had service restored. Most remaining outages are in heavily-damaged areas of Albemarle County, where around 1,600 customers are currently without electric service, and Nelson County, where there are around 300 customer outages.

Storm Response Efforts

Restoration is concentrated in the most heavily-damaged areas, and crews remain dedicated to the effort. The majority of the approximately 100 remaining outage cases affect 10 or fewer customers.

Employees are observing COVID-19 safety precautions as they go about restoring service.

Restoration Estimates

Except in isolated cases or areas with extensive damage, we expect to have service restored for most customers by tonight.

We are working to update restoration estimates for each specific outage as new information becomes available.

The most up-to-date information on each specific outage is available by clicking the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Weather

In Virginia cold temperatures may create refreezing conditions, contributing to poor driving conditions on side roads.

Safety Messages

Treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/

