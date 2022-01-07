Blustery and cold conditions return

OVERNIGHT UPDATE: The winter storm wrapped up with a number of areas along the VA/WV border counties picking up measurable snowfall. For most, it was a tease of snowflakes that quickly melted on contact. Temperatures tonight will drop quickly into the upper teens to low 20s. This could cause areas that have water on the ground to freeze, creating patchy black ice as the water freezes.

WINDS

Winds will increase behind the system with gusts topping 25mph as the storm departs early Friday morning. This will lead to very low wind chills. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the western part of our area.

Dangerous wind chills today (WDBJ Weather)

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS

Temperatures drop from the 30s Thursday evening as the snow begins, to the 20s and upper teens by sunrise Friday morning. This combined with the increased wind will create wind chills in the single digits in some areas Friday morning.

Watch for wind chill values in the negative single digits for some. (WDBJ Weather)

WHAT TO CONSIDER

Most areas won’t see much in the way of accumulating snowfall

Those in the snowiest areas will quickly see snow-covered roads

Travel impacts late Thursday night and Friday

Plan for Friday school closings

Increased winds Friday will lead to blowing and some drifting snow

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Colder air follows the system into the weekend with highs only in the 20s & 30s Friday, warming to the 40s Saturday with highs nearing 50° by Sunday. Another system may brings a few rain showers Sunday that may start as a brief period of freezing rain north of Interstate 64.

NEXT WEEK

Another cold blast of arctic air returns next week with highs in the 30s. We’ll need to continue our search for storms as the active pattern continues into mid-month.

