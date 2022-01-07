Advertisement

Elk hunt lottery coming to Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Applications will open soon for the inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt Lottery.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is offering a chance to harvest a “massive bull elk scoring as high as 350+ inches and weighing up to 900 pounds!”

DWR issued a statement, saying, “We at DWR strongly believe in the “Hunting is Conservation” mantra. We are at a point in our elk management program where the population can sustain a conservative bull harvest without having negative population effects. This hunting opportunity falls in line with DWR’s mission to connect people to Virginia’s outdoors through activities, such as hunting. It also aligns with the Virginia Elk Management Plan (2019–2028), which states that recreational hunting is the preferred management approach to managing elk. We view our first managed elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone as a milestone of success for our elk restoration program.”

