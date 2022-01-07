Advertisement

Former Rocky Mount Fire chief dies at 96

Former RMFD Chief Buford Harrison
Former RMFD Chief Buford Harrison(Rocky Mount Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A former chief of the Rocky Mount Fire Department has died.

Chief George Buford Harrison, who served from 1985-1988, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at age 96.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Flora Funeral Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour before the service at Flora Funeral Home.

The fire department says, “Chief Harrison was a community leader with a servant’s heart and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like temperatures may be below 0° early Friday morning.
Slick spots possible as temperatures plummet
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling
Powerball Powerplay logo
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
TJ Mitchell wants the court to speed up the process and justice to be served after his daughter...
Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays: “It’s not getting justice for Harper”

Latest News

The 54th Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns to the Salem Civic Center this weekend
Rodeo Rides Back into Salem this Weekend
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says think about your dreams and goals for the new yeasr
Finding the Right Word of the Year Can Start 2022 on Positive Note
Crash in Botetourt County causing delays
Crash in Botetourt County cleared
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 7, 2022