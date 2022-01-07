Former Rocky Mount Fire chief dies at 96
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A former chief of the Rocky Mount Fire Department has died.
Chief George Buford Harrison, who served from 1985-1988, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at age 96.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Flora Funeral Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour before the service at Flora Funeral Home.
The fire department says, “Chief Harrison was a community leader with a servant’s heart and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.”
