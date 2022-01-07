Advertisement

Gov. Northam visits Craig County schools

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The clock is ticking on Governor Ralph Northam’s time in office. On Thursday morning, he made what will likely be his final visit to western Virginia while in office.

Northam’s four-year term will come to an end a week from Saturday, with Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration on the steps of the State Capitol. But on this day, the setting was Craig County, a place where Northam says he feels at home.

“I’m from rural Virginia and I just love coming out to this area and it’s just hard-working and very gracious people,” Northam told reporters.

The Governor toured Craig County Public Schools, and said he made the trip to thank the faculty, staff and students for what they’ve accomplished and endured during the last couple of years.

“It’s great to see our students back in the classroom,” Northam said. “They’re enthusiastic. They’re excited. And they really have great programs here.”

He visited the site of the Craig County Land Lab, where first-year teacher Emily Nolen explained what the project will offer her students.

“This will allow them to take the knowledge from the classroom to the fields, and also connect with the community,” Nolen said.

“They’re just going to do a hands-on experience, from how to build, put in fences, how to build barns, etc, and how to take care of animals,” Northam added. “And a lot goes into that.”

He confirmed that a busy week leading up to the inauguration will probably make this his final visit as Governor to western Virginia.

“Come visit me on the Eastern Shore,” Northam told school administrators as he prepared to leave. “I’m going to be lonely in another week.”

