HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is back!

Kevin Debusk from the rodeo stopped by WZBJ24 to preview this weekend’s event
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Calling all cowboys and cowgirls, the rodeo is back!

After COVID canceled last year’s event, the 54th Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo is returning to the Salem Civic Center Friday, January 7.

This year’s event will bring the return of rodeo’s eight most popular events, as well as Boot Barns mutton busting.

In addition, this year’s event will feature the comedy of multi-award winning rodeo clown Mike Wentworth, who’s one of the five finalists for 2021 IPRA Clown of the Year.

Several participants will be from the Roanoke Valley and Virginia area, since this has become a hotbed for up-and-coming rodeo contestants.

Here’s the schedule for the rodeo:

Friday, January 7th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 8th at 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 9th at 2:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office, by calling or online anytime at Ticketmaster.

