Lynchburg Salvation Army opens doors as warming center as temperatures plummet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Those in Lynchburg needing a warm place to stay have an option available.

The Salvation Army has its doors open to those needing to escape the cold.

Temperatures in the hill city will be below freezing Friday night.

They say beds are available for those needing to stay the night.

“It’s the only humane thing to do, is to take care of your neighbor and to open the doors because it is cold outside and we do care and do want to be doing the most good,” said Lisa Anderson, director.

Meals are also provided at no cost.

