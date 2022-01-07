Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like temperatures may be below 0° early Friday morning.
Slick spots possible as temperatures plummet
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling
Powerball Powerplay logo
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
TJ Mitchell wants the court to speed up the process and justice to be served after his daughter...
Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays: “It’s not getting justice for Harper”

Latest News

Sovah Health pausing elective surgeries due to COVID-19
A fire truck moves through the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a...
Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims
James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents charged in fatal Mich. school shooting lose request to get out of jail on lower bail
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo