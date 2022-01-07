Man found shot early Friday morning in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot inside a business in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW early Friday morning.

Roanoke Police say Jeffrey E. White, 52 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that White and another customer were involved in a physical fight before White left the business. He was confronted by the victim outside, and a shooting occurred.

White left the scene on foot and was not immediately located.

White was found and taken into custody without issue in Roanoke Friday morning.

