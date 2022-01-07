Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Finding your Word of the Year

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says a single word can be an easier commitment than a resolution
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs and her daughter proudly display their words for 2022
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs and her daughter proudly display their words for 2022(Caitlyn Scaggs)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I think resolutions serve their purpose, but they’re often very narrowly defined measures of success,” says lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs. “I love that a word of the year sets an intention and a plan and general goals, but it gives you room to evolve as the year moves forward.”

Scaggs says her word for 2022 is “embrace.”

“And for me, the meaning behind the word is everything. I spent a lot of time thinking about the why. And I chose embrace, because as I move into this year, I want to be fully present in a moment, and each moment I find myself in. And when I think of an embrace, it’s not a side hug, it’s not a quick hug. It’s really wrapping your arms around and leaning in. And that’s what I want 2022 to be for me. I want to lean into the year in the moments and the people that matter so much.”

Scaggs also has advice on how the rest of us can come up with our own word of the year..

“I think it’s a little bit of looking back and celebrating all that went right in the past year, and all that you like about how the year went, but then giving yourself some honest time for reflection on where you could do better or where you want to see it change. So, it’s kind of like assessing the good and the bad and just your hopes and dreams for the coming year,” she says.

You can read more in Scagg’s blog, Boldly Pursue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like temperatures may be below 0° early Friday morning.
Slick spots possible as temperatures plummet
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling
Powerball Powerplay logo
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
TJ Mitchell wants the court to speed up the process and justice to be served after his daughter...
Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays: “It’s not getting justice for Harper”

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam visited Craig County Thursday morning, making what could be his final visit...
Gov. Northam visits Craig County schools
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Senators Warner and Kaine speak out on anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack
Rail Yard Dawgs Weekend Preview
Roanoke County Rescinds Mask Vote