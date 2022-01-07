MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Finding your Word of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I think resolutions serve their purpose, but they’re often very narrowly defined measures of success,” says lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs. “I love that a word of the year sets an intention and a plan and general goals, but it gives you room to evolve as the year moves forward.”

Scaggs says her word for 2022 is “embrace.”

“And for me, the meaning behind the word is everything. I spent a lot of time thinking about the why. And I chose embrace, because as I move into this year, I want to be fully present in a moment, and each moment I find myself in. And when I think of an embrace, it’s not a side hug, it’s not a quick hug. It’s really wrapping your arms around and leaning in. And that’s what I want 2022 to be for me. I want to lean into the year in the moments and the people that matter so much.”

Scaggs also has advice on how the rest of us can come up with our own word of the year..

“I think it’s a little bit of looking back and celebrating all that went right in the past year, and all that you like about how the year went, but then giving yourself some honest time for reflection on where you could do better or where you want to see it change. So, it’s kind of like assessing the good and the bad and just your hopes and dreams for the coming year,” she says.

You can read more in Scagg’s blog, Boldly Pursue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.