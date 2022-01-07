Advertisement

Nelson County residents await power restoration days after snowstorm

Hundreds of Nelson County residents serviced by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative are still without power as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. The company says they expect all customers to be restored by Sunday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Marks family waits patiently in their Nelson County home Friday, days after they lost power.

They can tell you the exact moment it went out Monday.

“We heard a boom and immediately the power went and we were figuring it might have been a transformer had gone,” said Susan Marks.

Since then, they’ve listened to the hum of their generator as power has slowly been restored around them.

Marks says when it first went out, she didn’t think much of it.

“I wasn’t overly concerned at first because we do have a whole-house generator which did kick in, so it wasn’t as much an issue at that point,” said Marks.

But it’s day five now and the impacts are starting to creep up.

“As it has gone on longer we’ve cut back showers, not doing any laundry, trying not to use the oven, we’ve turned the heat down,” said Marks.

As of Friday afternoon, the Marks are joined by hundreds of others in Nelson County serviced by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.

CVEC called in other in and out of state crews Monday as they’ve worked to get all the lights back on.

But it’s a process hampered by terrain and winter weather hazards.

“A very grueling one with the snow drifts of 14 to 16 inches they’re standing in and walking across the fields. Certainly can’t get our equipment into a lot of these areas - bucket trucks and those type of things,” said Melissa Gay, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative communications and member services manager.

Restoration times could take up to Sunday, although CVEC is hoping they can get it on before then.

“We’re saying to everyone brace for Sunday and we’re working as quickly as possible to make that a long-shot goal,” said Gay.

The Marks hope CVEC’s estimate is right, because they can’t wait much longer.

“But I think if it gets into Sunday, we’re probably gonna be chewing our fingernails pretty good,” said Marks.

Nelson County Appalachian Power customers still without power should expect it restored by Saturday night, according to AEP’s outage map.

