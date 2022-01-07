Project Horizon hosts human trafficking seminar

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some folks gathered at White’s Travel Center to learn more about a tough subject.

Rockbridge County’s Project Horizon hosted a seminar on human trafficking aimed at increasing awareness of its presence and help folks know what to do when they encounter it.

Truckers, with their near omnipresence, are particularly useful as the eyes and ears of the roads.

”As we learn more, the community can learn more,” said Ellen Wheeler, Project Horizon’s Assistant Director. “And the more awareness that we create, and our relationships that we create with places like White’s Travel Center, we can get the information to truckers, who are passing by, who are going everywhere.”

Around three dozen people attended the free event.

