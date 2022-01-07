Advertisement

Roads clear after snow in Shenandoah Valley, Alleghany Highlands

Covington's Main Street was mostly clear of snow.
Covington's Main Street was mostly clear of snow.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, they received about four inches of snow.

But by late morning, while smaller, neighborhood roads still weren’t totally clear, main streets were not just clear but pretty much dry.

That was the story in most of of the northern part of our viewing area, particularly on the interstates, even though the amounts of snow each area received varied widely and the effects were less severe than Monday’s storm.

”We saw anywhere from two to six inches in the 11-county Staunton District, so basically the Shenandoah Valley westward to the Highlands, the Alleghany Highlands,” said Sandy Myers, Communications Manager for VDOT’s Staunton District. “So for the most part, on the valley floor you saw maybe two to four inches, but in the very higher elevations we saw six and maybe some isolated spots eight inches. But for the majority of roads where people travel there wasn’t as much snow as what we saw earlier in the week.”

Even though there’s salt on the roads, they say to beware of icing overnight because of very low temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like temperatures may be below 0° early Friday morning.
Slick spots possible as temperatures plummet
Roanoke County School Board... 1.6.22
Roanoke County Schools reverses mask ruling
Powerball Powerplay logo
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Christiansburg and Radford
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Governor declares state of emergency heading into second snowstorm
TJ Mitchell wants the court to speed up the process and justice to be served after his daughter...
Father fights for his late toddler’s court case after multiple delays: “It’s not getting justice for Harper”