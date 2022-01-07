Advertisement

Sovah Health pausing elective surgeries due to COVID-19

By Justin Geary
Jan. 7, 2022
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health has announced it will reschedule elective and non-urgent surgical cases and procedures, according to the hospital.

The hospital said the growing number of COVID-19 cases is the reason, as the number of cases represents a large spread through the community.

“It’s unfortunate that we must again take this action to pause elective surgeries,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, Sovah Health Market Chief Medical Officer. “We would also like to acknowledge the tireless work our team has provided to what equates to over 600 days of a global pandemic. Together, we will get through this.”

At this time, no other surgeries or procedures will be affected, according to the hospital.

