Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee

(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has selected a retired Norfolk businessman and member of the state’s transportation board to serve as the next secretary of transportation.

With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III’s nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet. His selections are subject to legislative approval.

A transition news release says Miller is a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk. He was chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics and retired upon his sale of the defense-contracting firm in 2017.  

He has served on both the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council.

