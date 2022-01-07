Youngkin, Miyares to challenge vaccine mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (R) and Attorney General-Elect Jason Miyares (R) announced their intention to challenge the vaccine mandate proposed by President Joe Biden’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to a press release.

This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

The Governor-Elect issued a statement in the press release:

“While we believe that the vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, we strongly believe that the Federal government cannot impose its will and restrict the freedoms of Americans and that Virginia is at its best when her people are allowed to make the best decisions for their families or businesses,” the Governor-Elect said.

