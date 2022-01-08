Alert issued for Danville dog potentially with rabies

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is warning of a potentially rabid dog at or around 649 Jefferson Street.

The dog cannot be found and was reported to have bitten a woman on December 29.

Anyone who may have been in contact with or seen a dog that appeared to be a black and white pit bull mix is asked to contact the health department at 434-766-9828.

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Rabies can be prevented in cats, dogs, ferrets and some livestock with a rabies vaccination. Rabies kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain tissue of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth.

Steps to the Spread of Rabies:

To protect pets and their owners from rabies, Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age and older be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian, and that vaccinations be kept current.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is reminding the public to avoid contact with bats, feral cats, stray dogs and wild animals, particularly in the area where the dog bite occurred. See additional precautions below.

Additional Steps to Protect Against Rabies Exposure:

· Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.

· Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and their shots are up-to-date. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies.

· Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.

· Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals.

· Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight fitting lids.

· If you observe any stray animals in the area, contact the Danville Animal Control for assistance at 434-799-5111. Please do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals.

· If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, do not panic. Wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor or the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for further recommendations.”

