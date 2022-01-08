Carmax opens location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the city of Roanoke sold a dozen acres to Carmax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars has opened a location here.

With stores already open in Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Bristol - Roanoke was a logical location for its latest expansion.

Dan Swope is General Manager of the Roanoke location.

“We opened on December 9th, and it’s been an overwhelmingly positive response from the customers here in Roanoke, Swope told WDBJ7.

Carmax is based in Richmond and has 228 stores across the country. The location on Peters Creek Road is the 11th in Virginia.

The lot is filled with cars and trucks of all makes and models, including electric vehicles.

And if you can’t find it here, Swope said, odds are another Carmax location will have the model you’re looking for.

“We offer an easy way to shop, making it seamless, whether a customer starts on line, in the store,” Swope said. “They can do as much online or in the store as they would like to. We really do work on making it very simple and seamless for our customers to shop.”

And Swope has another message - Carmax is hiring additional associates for the Roanoke store and its other locations.

