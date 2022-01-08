Advertisement

Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of victims from ‘shopping cart killer’

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By WHSV Newsroom and Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll announced the results of the DNA analysis and positive identification of two victims found in a container on Dec. 15 in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Fairfax County portion of Alexandria.

Officials confirmed that the remains belonged to 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. Police believe that Anthony Robinson is responsible for the deaths of these two women.

The bodies of Brown and Harrison were found in a wooded area in Fairfax County. Robinson is currently being held on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains.

Now, a possible fifth victim has been identified in the Washington, D.C. area.

Officials continue to investigate the crimes they believe were committed by Anthony Robinson.

You can watch the press conference below.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

