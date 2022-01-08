House fire leaves one dead in Danville Saturday morning

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found dead at the scene of a house fire at 1819 Glenn St. Saturday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded at around 8:30 to a reported structure fire and found smoke leaving the residence. After pulling a handline to the front door and entering the home, crews immediately found a person in the front room who was taken outside, assessed and declared dead.

Crews re-entered the home and found fire in the basement and began to extinguish the flames while others searched for additional people at the house. No other people were found.

The fire was under control at 8:55 and led to moderate damage from the flames in the basement and first floor. Additional damage was found from smoke throughout the house.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police, Danville Electric and Public works all assisted.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined an electrical event was the cause.

Crews were at the scene for two hours and ten minutes.

