Advertisement

House fire leaves one dead in Danville Saturday morning

The fire was at 1819 Glenn St. Saturday morning.
Danville Fire
Danville Fire(Danville Fire)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found dead at the scene of a house fire at 1819 Glenn St. Saturday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded at around 8:30 to a reported structure fire and found smoke leaving the residence. After pulling a handline to the front door and entering the home, crews immediately found a person in the front room who was taken outside, assessed and declared dead.

Crews re-entered the home and found fire in the basement and began to extinguish the flames while others searched for additional people at the house. No other people were found.

The fire was under control at 8:55 and led to moderate damage from the flames in the basement and first floor. Additional damage was found from smoke throughout the house.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police, Danville Electric and Public works all assisted.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined an electrical event was the cause.

Crews were at the scene for two hours and ten minutes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police
Man arrested after another found shot in Roanoke
Roanoke man dies after bout with Hepatitis A
Police lights
Virginia man who tried to walk home in snowstorm found dead
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Virginia is introducing an elk hunt lottery
Elk hunt lottery coming to Virginia

Latest News

Saturday Morning Update
SOVAH COVID-19 Update
SOVAH COVID-19 Update
Senator Warren Speaks About Amtrak Weather Incident
Senator Warren Speaks About Amtrak Weather Incident
Bedford County crash cleared on 460