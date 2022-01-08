Hundreds attend Carilion Clinic’s electronics recycling event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it was a computer, printer or monitor, car after car dropped off their old electronics at Carilion Clinic’s Riverside Campus on Saturday.

Carilion Clinic teamed up with River Acceptance, which recycles electronics, for the event. Following the donations, the items will be shredded and recycled. The money raised from recycling the items will go towards raising money for a new cancer center.

“We’ve heard a few stories from people saying that they’ve had family members with cancer. So it really means something to them to be donating toward that fund,” said Sara Wohlford, Director of Sustainability at Carilion Clinic.

Wohlford said they had 750 cars attend the event and the items totaled more than 30,000 pounds.

