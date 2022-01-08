LewisGale Medical Center expands cardiac services with renovated lab

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center is expanding cardiac services, with major renovations and new state-of-the-art equipment at the Salem hospital.

Doctors performed the first procedures in the renovated Cardiovascular Catheterization Lab this week.

LewisGale officials say the project reflects the health system’s commitment to providing the highest level of cardiac care.

Michele Gillespie is Vice President of Cardiovascular Services for LewisGale Regional Health System.

“It will allow us to do the latest and the greatest, structural heart procedures, vascular procedures,” Gillespie said in an interview. “Of course, our physicians and our staff are well-trained in those areas, so it just adds that complement to what we have.”

LewisGale says the new equipment, software and redesigned lab will enhance patient care, simplify complex procedures and put advanced technologies in the hands of physicians.

