Shoplifting suspects arrested after assaulting officer, multiple crashes

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville Police officer was treated for non-serious injuries after being assaulted by one of two suspects in a Danville shoplifting case.

Shortly after 2 Friday afternoon, Danville Police say they responded to the Walmart Supercenter (515 Mount Cross Road) for a shoplifting in progress. Officer S.C. Parker made his way to the two suspects with Walmart loss prevention.

The suspects did not cooperate and led the officer to apply apprehension efforts in the parking lot where Parker Barron Wright, 24 of Ruffin, N.C., violently resisted arrest. It was during this struggle that Wright assaulted Officer Parker and broke free to the getaway vehicle being driving by the second suspect, Billings Carpenter Miner, 21 of Semora, N.C.

When both men made it to the car, Officer Parker continued his pursuit on foot until Billings Miner drove in a way as if to hit the officer. He was not struck, and Miner recklessly drove away.

Officer Parker was immediately treated at the scene by a citizen for bleeding injuries to his face. She said she was a nurse and applied gauze to help treat the injuries. Officer Parker greatly appreciates the help and asks this citizen to contact the police so she can be further thanked.

A loss prevention officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Officer Parker was further treated at the scene.

The suspect getaway car hit a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot as it sped off and did not stop. It disappeared from the view of the Walmart lot and fled the area down Piedmont Dr. to the intersection of Executive Dr. and hit another vehicle. It was at this time that the vehicle was not able to continue moving.

A different responding Danville Police officer approached the accident and the suspects tried to flee on foot. They were then arrested near the scene of the accident.

The driver hit by the getaway car was taken to the hospital.

Billings Carpenter Miner was held with no bond and charged with felony elude law enforcement, misdemeanor hit and run, felony hit and run, felony assault and battery on a police officer, and shoplifting.

Parker Barron Wright was also held with no bond and charged with felony assault and battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and a warrant he was already wanted on for fraud-obtaining money by false pretenses was also served.

Contact the Danville Police at 434-799-6510 with any helpful information regarding the case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.