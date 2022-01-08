Subject wanted after Bedford County fire Saturday morning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A subject is wanted after a Bedford County fire Saturday morning.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office says they are looking for Steven Wayne Thompson Jr for his involvement with the house fire.

He is currently wanted on the following charges: felony arson of an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor assault on a family member.

Contact 540-586-7827 with information regarding the case.

