Subject wanted after Bedford County fire Saturday morning

Contact 540-586-7827 with information regarding the case.
Bedford County Fire Marshal's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A subject is wanted after a Bedford County fire Saturday morning.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office says they are looking for Steven Wayne Thompson Jr for his involvement with the house fire.

He is currently wanted on the following charges: felony arson of an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor assault on a family member.

