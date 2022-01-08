Advertisement

Suspect arrested after strong armed robbery last month in Campbell Co.

Contact 434-266-4116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with helpful information for police.
Barbara Clark, suspect in Campbell County robbery
Barbara Clark, suspect in Campbell County robbery(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A 37-year-old woman wanted after a strong armed robbery along Tower Hill Road last month was arrested Friday night.

Barbara Clark, of Rustburg, was arrested in Gretna. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are appreciative for the help from Gretna Police on this case.

A second white female is also wanted for her involvement with the case.

