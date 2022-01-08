Three people, multiple pets displaced after Roanoke kitchen fire Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A kitchen at a home in the 700 block of Queen Avenue NW caught fire Saturday morning, leading three people and multiple pets to be temporarily displaced.

The fire was extinguished within minutes upon crews’ arrival.

According to Roanoke FireEMS, no injuries were reported.

The cause was deemed as an accident.

