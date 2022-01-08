Advertisement

Three people, multiple pets displaced after Roanoke kitchen fire Saturday morning

The home in the 700 block of Queen Avenue NW caught fire Saturday morning.
Courtesy: Roanoke FireEMS
Courtesy: Roanoke FireEMS(Roanoke FireEMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A kitchen at a home in the 700 block of Queen Avenue NW caught fire Saturday morning, leading three people and multiple pets to be temporarily displaced.

The fire was extinguished within minutes upon crews’ arrival.

According to Roanoke FireEMS, no injuries were reported.

The cause was deemed as an accident.

