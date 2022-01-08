Veteran presented with horse following special bond built at New Freedom Farm

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Army Sgt., Clint Cash, like many veterans, faced challenges when his military service came to an end. But a few years ago, he found New Freedom Farm, which drew him in for two reasons.

“Most the people who come here have gone through the same thing that I’ve gone through. But also horses. You can go out there and talk to them about any of your problems and they don’t judge you back.”

Sgt. Cash served in the Army from 2009 to 2013. He was deployed to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010.

On Memorial Day 2021, a horse came to New Freedom Farm. Harmony Farm Sanctuary had rescued the horse and New Freedom Farm named him Cole, in honor of the USS Cole.

“I started taking a liking to Cole because he didn’t like anybody else. It gave me something to try harder for, to try and get him to come to me.”

But Cole wasn’t a permanent fixture, until Saturday. That’s when New Freedom Farm Founder, Lois Dawn Fritz, presented Cole to Sgt. Cash.

“Now he’s found a home, so I’m really excited that he’s going to be able to stay here and he’s mine.”

“Cash comes out here and ensures he spends time with Cole every time he’s here, and they have created a bond since they’ve been here, which is only going to get stronger in the future,” said Sgt. Andrew Kintgen, the veteran mentor at New Freedom Farm and a U.S. Army veteran.

Others have taken notice of the special bond, including fellow veteran and friend Spc. Grady Bendel. Bendel was a specialist in the U.S. Army. He also went to basic training and was deployed with Sgt. Cash.

“You’ve come a long way. There’s been a lot that you’ve been through, we’ve been through over the years. I love you man and just want to see you grow some more.”

A growth that will rely on the bond Cole and Sgt. Cash share, with help from the New Freedom Farm that fully supports them.

