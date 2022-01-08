Weekend brings cold air today and rain tomorrow

Very cold start to the day

Sunny and cold with highs in the 30s today

Next front to bring rain Sunday

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: After a frigid start to the weekend, highs will warm back to above freezing for areas outside of the mountains on Saturday thanks to a shift in winds and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the 30s and a few 40s possible in Southside.

SUNDAY: On Sunday, our next front approaches. We could see some pockets of light frozen precipitation Sunday morning in the Highlands and Greenbrier Valley and areas along the Interstate 64 corridor. Showers will move in mid to late morning in these locations. By the afternoon, the main line of rain moves through and lingers into the evening. Everyone gets soaked with the Sunday front. Totals should reach .25″ to .50″ around the region before rain tapers off.

Rain moves into the region on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Another cold blast of arctic air returns after Sunday’s front with highs in the low 30s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows return to the teens early Tuesday. A warming trend will take place by the middle of the week with highs getting back to the 40s.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

