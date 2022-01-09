A front brings rain and more cold air

Freezing rain possible in a few counties

A cold rain with highs in the 40s this afternoon

More bitterly cold air for the start of the week

SUNDAY

Our next front continues to move into the region today. We could see some pockets of light frozen precipitation Sunday morning in the Highlands and Greenbrier Valley and areas along the Interstate 64 corridor. Showers will move in mid to late morning in these locations. Temperatures look to warm into the 40s and by the afternoon, the main line of rain moves through and lingers into the evening.

A brief period of freezing rain possible this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Everyone gets soaked with the Sunday front. Totals should reach .50″ to 1″ around the region before rain tapers off.

Rainfall forecast for our next front. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Another cold blast of arctic air returns after Sunday’s front with highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday. Monday we could see some Northwest winds gusting 20-25 mph. Overnight lows return to the teens early Tuesday. A warming trend will take place by the middle of the week with highs getting back to the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.