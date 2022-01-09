Advertisement

House fire in Roanoke Co. lands one person in the hospital Saturday

The fire was in the 3400 block of Locust Grove Ln Saturday.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-family home within the 3400 block of Locust Grove Ln (Fort Lewis) was the site of a structure fire that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

Crews responded and found smoke and fire leaving the one-story building with no residents inside. An adult in a wheelchair brought themselves to the front porch and was assisted along with bystanders to safety. They were then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. Salem Fire & EMS assisted on the call.

Further details regarding a cause or any damage estimate are yet to be determined.

