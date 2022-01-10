Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Resident, firefighter treated after house fire in Roanoke County
Highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Bitter cold air returns early this week
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Train crashes into downed plane in California
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19