Abducted Craven County teen found safe

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an abducted teen from the Vanceboro area has been found safe, more than a day after she was reported missing.

Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday with her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, 15, and his mother, Rebecca Caton, 35, who is accused of first degree kidnapping.

Monday afternoon, deputies reported Venters has been found and that they were on their way to pick her up to reunite her with her family. There’s no immediate word where the teen was located or if they have found Caton and Wynne, as well.

(Left to right): Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35, and Tripp Wynne, 15. (WITN)

Authorities said felony warrants were issued for Caton.

The three were last known to be in Virginia Sunday, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

