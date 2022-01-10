Blustery and cold conditions return

Cold air funnels in this morning

Slick spots possible through the morning

Bitter cold start to the week

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Another cold blast of arctic air returns after Sunday’s front with highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday. Monday we could see some northwest winds gusting 20-25 mph. Overnight lows return to the teens early Tuesday.

Cold weather returns to the area. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

A warming trend will take place by the middle of the week with highs getting back to the 40s and 50s. A weak disturbance could swipe our area Thursday, but for now it looks likely dry through Friday. We’ll keep an eye on potential for another system next weekend. A wintry mix could be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Check back for more updates on that!

We could see another shot of wintry weather by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

