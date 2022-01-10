Advertisement

Blustery and cold conditions return

Watch for slick spots this morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Cold air funnels in this morning
  • Slick spots possible through the morning
  • Bitter cold start to the week

MONDAY - TUESDAY

Another cold blast of arctic air returns after Sunday’s front with highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday. Monday we could see some northwest winds gusting 20-25 mph. Overnight lows return to the teens early Tuesday.

Cold weather returns to the area.
Cold weather returns to the area.(WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

A warming trend will take place by the middle of the week with highs getting back to the 40s and 50s. A weak disturbance could swipe our area Thursday, but for now it looks likely dry through Friday. We’ll keep an eye on potential for another system next weekend. A wintry mix could be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Check back for more updates on that!

We could see another shot of wintry weather by the weekend.
We could see another shot of wintry weather by the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

