Church of the Holy Spirit gifts $100,000 to Roanoke Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day at Church of the Holy Spirit in Cave Spring, as it gifted The Roanoke Rescue Mission with $100,000.

The check was presented to The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s CEO, Lee Clark, during Church of the Holy Spirit’s Sunday Services.

Clark said the this is a long-standing partnership and he is excited to see it continue to grow. The money will be put towards the daily services the Rescue Mission provides to those in need.

“This gift empowers us to do what we’ve done for 74 years. Which is food, and shelter and clothing and all those things, but to live into what’s next as well.”

Clark said this gift is one of the Rescue Mission’s single-largest donations. You can find the full press release below:

“The Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Church of the Holy Spirit (COHS) in Cave Spring, Va. are excited to announce at $100,000 gift from COHS to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. This gift will go to helping the Rescue Mission serve the hundreds of individuals and families who stay at the Mission on a daily basis.

“The Rescue Mission has a nearly 74 year history of helping hurting people in Jesus’ name. The legacy of providing meals and emergency shelter have expanded into medical street outreach, professional case management services, and even follow up aftercare to ensure that housed individuals stay in their homes. We are here – 24/7, we never close. Grassroots support makes this possible. We are so grateful to Church of the Holy Spirit, and many others who come alongside us each day and every night through their generous support.” - Lee Clark, Rescue Mission CEO

Rescue Mission services have expanded in the past two years, creating a greater need for donations. Gifts like his one from The Church of the Holy Spirit allow the Rescue Mission to serve a wider range of guests. Knowing that poverty and homelessness come in many forms, gifts like this fill a critical need across the Rescue Mission, ensuring that all services, from Emergency Shelter to a free medical clinic to free addiction treatment can continue to operate, providing lifesaving service to those who need it most but can’t afford it.

The Church of the Holy Spirit, which has been a supporter of the Rescue Mission for years, has made a statement about need in our community and about the work that needs to be done. As we work to end homelessness and reduce poverty in our community, we all have to stay committed to the cause of helping others. Poverty is not ended by looking the other way, it is ended by inviting those who are suffering to the table. It is ended by working as hard as you can to make sure that no child feels the stigma of poverty or a hint of hunger and malnutrition.

This gift is truly a game changer, but we need the Roanoke community to help how they can as well. Donate, volunteer and spread the word about the importance of helping others. Lives are literally in the balance and they are counting on all of us to show up.

Words from Bishop Quigg Lawrence, Church of the Holy Spirit

“Our Church worked quite hard to get to the point where we could give $100,000 a year to the Mission and I will tell you, honestly, it is a joy to partner with them and with Christ for the sake of our city and the Kingdom.” - Dr. Quigg Lawrence, Jr., Bishop Suffragan, Diocese of Chris Our Hope

“He who lends to the poor lends to God.” I encourage every single church in Roanoke to give generously to the Mission. The blessing and joy of giving to “the least of these our brothers and sisters is unparalleled.” I have investigated rescue missions across the country and there is not a mission anywhere who does as much for so many with such love.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.