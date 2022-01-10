Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Downtown Roanoke Release) - The annual Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week for 2022 is set for January 21-30.

The week is a chance to experience Downtown’s “extensive mix of lunch and dinner options.” according to Downtown Roanoke.

More than 30 restaurants are taking part. Prices and menus will be shared in advance, so diners can plan accordingly.

Participating restaurants and menus can be found at RoanokeRestaurantWeek.com.

This year, Restaurant Week consists of set menu prices ($10 lunch, $25 dinner, $40 dinner) as well as more flexible Restaurant’s Choice options.

In the Restaurant Week Giveaway, the program is giving away $1,000 worth of Downtown Roanoke Gift Cards. To enter, diners need to post their Restaurant Week food photos with #RoanokeRestaurantWeek on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Ten winners will be randomly drawn February 1 and each will receive a $100 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card.

