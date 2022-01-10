Advertisement

Green Bank Observatory calls for proposals

The GBT is the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope.
The GBT is the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Attention scientists: the folks at the Green Bank Observatory want to hear from you.

The home of the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope has put out its twice-annual call for proposals from scientists and researchers with projects that could best use the massive equipment available at the observatory.

While there are particular areas the Green Bank Telescope -- or GBT -- is suited for, they often see new and interesting ideas.

”Doing observations of neutron stars or studying areas of the galaxy that are forming stars are kind of bread and butter for the GBT,” explained Toney Minter, who handles the applications for the Green Bank Observatory, “but then there are also all the unique ideas out there for the new types of observations that come along.”

They’ll be accepting proposals through their website until February first.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic