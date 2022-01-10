Green Bank Observatory calls for proposals

GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Attention scientists: the folks at the Green Bank Observatory want to hear from you.

The home of the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope has put out its twice-annual call for proposals from scientists and researchers with projects that could best use the massive equipment available at the observatory.

While there are particular areas the Green Bank Telescope -- or GBT -- is suited for, they often see new and interesting ideas.

”Doing observations of neutron stars or studying areas of the galaxy that are forming stars are kind of bread and butter for the GBT,” explained Toney Minter, who handles the applications for the Green Bank Observatory, “but then there are also all the unique ideas out there for the new types of observations that come along.”

They’ll be accepting proposals through their website until February first.

