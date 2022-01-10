Advertisement

Hermosa, No. 16 Georgia Tech women’s basketball beats Virginia 67-31

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 20 points, Lorela Cubaj added 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Georgia Tech beat Virginia 67-31.

Mckenna Dale hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Virginia its first lead of the game at 18-16 but Eylia Love hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets in front for good.

Carole Miller hit a 3 to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 31-24 with 7:13 left in the third quarter but they went scoreless for the next 9 minutes and did not make another field goal until Amandine Toe hit a 3 with 3:45 left in the game to make it 63-29.

Miller and Toi led Virginia (3-9, 0-2 ACC) with eight points apiece on combined 4-of-19 shooting.

