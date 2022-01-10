Jacksonville Jaguars coach joins Virginia Tech football staff

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s new head football coach has announced the hiring of a coaching veteran to his staff.

Brent Pry says Tyler Bowen will be offensive coordinator/tight ends coach, according to Virginia Tech.

Bowen most recently served as the tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and before that, worked with Pry at Penn State, as co-offensive coordinator/offensive recruiting coordinator/tight ends coach.

Before that, he coached tight ends and handled the offensive recruiting coordinator duties for the Nittany Lions from 2018-19.

