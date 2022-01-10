Advertisement

Missing woman reported out of Hillsville

Contact 276-728-2251 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 with helpful information regarding the report.
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)
Last seen January 2, 2022 (Photo: Hillsville Police)(Hillsville Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hillsville Police Department is asking for help locating London Michelle Edwards who was last seen in the Hillsville vicinity on January 2.

She is 41 years old.

Contact 276-728-2251 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 with helpful information regarding the report.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic

Latest News

Meals on Wheels had provided the meals for Meals for Shut Ins for some time.
Two Rockbridge area meal delivery programs become one
Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events
Roanoke County Police
Roanoke Co. Police still working to identify body found in Niagara Dam
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak