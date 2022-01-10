Missing woman reported out of Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hillsville Police Department is asking for help locating London Michelle Edwards who was last seen in the Hillsville vicinity on January 2.

She is 41 years old.

Contact 276-728-2251 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 with helpful information regarding the report.

