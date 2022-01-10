More details released after Rocky Mount house fire Friday

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Department of Public Safety released more information regarding the Rocky Mount house fire that left a family of eight displaced Friday night.

A residential structure fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the Franklin County 9-1-1 Center and led multiple units to arrive and find smoke leaving the house.

All people were accounted for and out of the building. Emergency personnel entered the house and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom and a portion of another. The rest of the house sustained heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin County Department of Public Safety and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.