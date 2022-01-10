Advertisement

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget” and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House. “I love you so much Bobby.”

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian “was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.”

“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Saget’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget, also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” played squeaky clean Danny Tanner, a widower and father to three young girls, on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to the Olsen twins when it debuted 1987.

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

___

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

