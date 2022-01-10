Advertisement

Organizers happy with turnout for 54th annual Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo

The 54th annual Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo wrapped up at the Salem Civic Center on Sunday.
The 54th annual Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo wrapped up at the Salem Civic Center on Sunday.
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 54th annual Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo wrapped up on Sunday. The event was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, but organizers and the community were excited to welcome it back.

Saturday night’s event sold out and organizers say they have exceeded their expectations for the full weekend turnout.

”It means a lot to us for the community to come out like they have. It tells us that what we’ve been doing for 53 years, means a lot to the community,” said Kevin DeBusk, Director of Public and Media Relations.

DeBusk said they are already looking forward to making the 55th annual event even better.

