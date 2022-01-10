Advertisement

Photos released of car used in theft of guns from pawn shop

Car used in Danville pawn shop burglary
Car used in Danville pawn shop burglary(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in the continued search for the person responsible for, and a vehicle used in, a burglary in which several guns were stolen.

The burglary took place early in the morning of January 4, 2022, at Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive.

Police are looking for the car seen in the attached photos, saying it appears to be a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper, and damage to the left rear.

Anyone with information about the car or burglar is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at 434-793-0000, call 911 if a location is immediately known, non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, or use the Danville Police social media or the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

The ATF is offering a reward of $2500, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will match that $2500, and Danville Crime Stoppers is offering $1000, for a reward totaling $6000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the burglar.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Resident, firefighter treated after house fire in Roanoke County
The Ramsey's, a family of eight, lost their home in a house fire on Friday.
Rocky Mount family of eight displaced following house fire
Highs in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Bitter cold air returns early this week

Latest News

Tyler Bowen-Virginia Tech
Jacksonville Jaguars coach joins Virginia Tech football staff
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
space heater
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials give reminders for home heating safety
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies