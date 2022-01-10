Photos released of car used in theft of guns from pawn shop

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in the continued search for the person responsible for, and a vehicle used in, a burglary in which several guns were stolen.

The burglary took place early in the morning of January 4, 2022, at Riverside Pawn Shop at 2384 Riverside Drive.

Police are looking for the car seen in the attached photos, saying it appears to be a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic, with a headlight out, damage to the front bumper, a primer-colored rear bumper, black primer on the front bumper, and damage to the left rear.

Anyone with information about the car or burglar is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at 434-793-0000, call 911 if a location is immediately known, non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, or use the Danville Police social media or the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

The ATF is offering a reward of $2500, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will match that $2500, and Danville Crime Stoppers is offering $1000, for a reward totaling $6000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the burglar.

