Public meeting set to go over plan for Route 460

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Release) - Roanoke County is hosting an open house-style public meeting January 13 to go over the Route 460/Challenger Avenue Land Use and Connectivity Study.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bonsack Elementary School.

The county says the Route 460 corridor between Interstate 581 and Botetourt County has been identified as a regional priority for improvements to address congestion and safety. In 2020, this road carried the second-most traffic in the Roanoke Valley, behind only Interstate 581 and Route 220, according to Roanoke County.

Challenger Avenue in Roanoke County handles an average of 32,000 vehicle trips per day and includes two of the county’s top five crash locations, at West Ruritan Road and Cloverdale Road, according to the county.

VDOT worked with localities to study the Orange Avenue and Challenger Avenue corridor in 2019 and 2020, with public input, to determine potential solutions to reduce congestion and improve safety, says Roanoke County. Six projects from the study received more than $43 million from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization in 2021 to begin addressing these issues.

Project design and construction is anticipated to occur over the next five to seven years.

Roanoke County began the Route 460 Land Use and Connectivity Study in 2021 to focus on three goals:

1. Recommend ways to travel around the Bonsack community that are alternatives to Route 460/Challenger Avenue

2. Consider existing zoning classifications and future land use designations to determine potential changes to match desired development types

3. Examine existing at-grade railroad crossings for potential improvements that may create development opportunities between the railroad and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

At the public meeting, where attendees are invited to come and go as they please between 4 and 6 p.m., county staff and consultants are asking to hear about area roads in need of improvements, desired bicycle and pedestrian improvements, what land uses and development types are preferred, existing railroad crossings and thoughts on potential for development between the railroad tracks and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A survey is also open until January 28, asking questions related to the study goals. More information is available at RoanokeCountyVA.gov/460Study along with a link to the survey.

A second community meeting will be held in May 2022.

