Del. Rasoul proposes study of Catawba Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul says he would like to see a state-of-the-art campus at Catawba Hospital, that would offer substance abuse treatment and addiction recovery in addition to its current mental health services.

Rasoul has introduced legislation that directs the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to conduct a feasibility study.

“And I want us to not just deal with, but own mental health and substance abuse issues,” Rasoul told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday morning. “With our friends at Virginia Tech, Carilion, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, why don’t we revamp, reimagine what the Catawba Hospital looks like when we look to the future.”

The study would also consider state hospitals in other parts of the state that might be appropriate for a similar transformation.

The bill calls for a report to lawmakers in time for the 2023 General Assembly session.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.