Advertisement

Del. Rasoul proposes study of Catawba Hospital

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul says he would like to see a state-of-the-art campus at Catawba Hospital, that would offer substance abuse treatment and addiction recovery in addition to its current mental health services.

Rasoul has introduced legislation that directs the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to conduct a feasibility study.

“And I want us to not just deal with, but own mental health and substance abuse issues,” Rasoul told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday morning. “With our friends at Virginia Tech, Carilion, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, why don’t we revamp, reimagine what the Catawba Hospital looks like when we look to the future.”

The study would also consider state hospitals in other parts of the state that might be appropriate for a similar transformation.

The bill calls for a report to lawmakers in time for the 2023 General Assembly session.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Governor declares state of emergency as COVID numbers continue commonwealth climb
Yellow Mountain neighborhood in Roanoke, the scene of a homicide 1.10.22
Woman killed in SE Roanoke; search on for killer
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
The couple continues to search for the off-duty paramedics who also helped save them.
Retired couple helped by hotel manager after being hit in traffic

Latest News

Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug
Glenn Youngkin Speech
Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary
Dr. Danny Avula
Virginia vaccination coordinator steps down from his job