Ready Regions aims to connect early childhood educators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation has launched a new network called Ready Regions.

The program helps coordinate early education programs with families in every community across the Commonwealth.

Leaders in the program say affordable, accessible quality childcare is the backbone of the economy to help prepare kids and their parents for success. “We have to have quality childcare providers so families have someone for their children while they go to work,” says Denise Ellis, Director of Early Learning Strategies of United Way of Roanoke Valley, which will be leading Ready Region West.

Other region leaders include United Way of Southwest Virginia and Greater Charlottesville as well as multiple Smart Beginnings locations across Virginia.

