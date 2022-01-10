Rep. Ben Cline joins ceremony seeing off National Guardsmen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Ben Cline saw some local soldiers off on a foreign assignment last week.

The command team for the National Guard’s Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, ceremonially furled their organizational colors in Harrisonburg last Wednesday in preparation for heading over to Kosovo, where the soldiers are taking part in peace keeping support as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command-East.

Cline joined other officials at the ceremonies.

The soldiers will contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo while political dialogue continues between Kosovo and Serbia.

