Roanoke-area gas prices up again over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon as of Sunday, January 9, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are five cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke was priced at $2.82 a gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 47 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.64, while the highest was $3.89, a difference of $1.25.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 now. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering 150,000-plus gas stations across the country.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years, according to GasBuddy:

January 10, 2021: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 10, 2020: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 10, 2019: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 10, 2018: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

January 10, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 10, 2016: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

January 10, 2015: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

January 10, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 10, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 10, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.04/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.

Winston-Salem- $3.05/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

Virginia- $3.14/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.15/g.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.